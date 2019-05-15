Heartache as Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong loses her dad to cancer Our thoughts are with Lisa

Lisa Armstrong is mourning the loss of her father Derek who has sadly died of cancer. The Strictly makeup artist was at her dad's bedside along with mum Linda when he passed away at the family home in Oxford, The Sun reports. Derek, who was 71, was believed to have been diagnosed one year ago, but Lisa has never publicly spoken about her father's illness.

The report went on to say that Lisa had been travelling back and forth from the home she shared with ex-husband Ant McPartlin in London, to her parents' house in Oxford.

It's been a difficult year for Lisa, 42, who was granted a decree nisi last October. Her ex-husband Ant, 43, had announced their split in January following an 11-year marriage. The couple had been together for 23 years. A few months later, the popular presenter embarked on a new relationship with the couple's former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett. Their relationship has been going from strength to strength and they've even bought two pet Maltipoo puppies together.

Lisa is best known for her role as the head of hair and makeup on Strictly, but before the show returns to screens in the autumn, the talented MUA has a new focus – starring in a makeover show called The Updaters. Lisa has teamed up with the likes of Ben Cohen's photographer ex-wife Abby and royal hairdresser Richard Ward. Ahead of the show's release, Lisa said: "The celebrity version of perfection that bombards us every day is not real."

She added: "Nobody is immune to insecurities, nobody. We all have issues that chip away at our confidence on a daily basis. Social media makes us hold ourselves to unrealistic standards. There is no such thing as perfection and uniqueness is what makes us all so very special. Makeup has the power to bring out your best features, it highlights rather than distracts. I hope to show that with faith and with courage we can all shine!"

