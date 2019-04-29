Lisa Armstrong makes first red carpet appearance since split from Ant McPartlin The former couple divorced in 2018

Lisa Armstrong, the ex-wife of Ant McPartlin, made a sensational appearance at the British Academy Television Craft Awards red carpet on Sunday evening. This appearance marked the first time Lisa hit the red carpet since her split from the British television presenter, whom she divorced in 2018. Dressed in a dark grey jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist looked absolutely fabulous as she smiled for the cameras. She was joined by other Strictly team members including Jacob Gilkinson and Mark Kenyon.

Since parting ways from Ant, MUA Lisa has been keeping busy with her work commitments, while the Britain's Got Talent host has found love with new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett. After a difficult few months under the spotlight, Ant and Lisa announced the end of their 11-year marriage on 14 January 2018. The Saturday Night Takeaway star confirmed the news via his spokesman, who said in a statement: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

Lisa - who is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television - has had a busy work schedule the past few years, working as head of hair and makeup on Strictly from September to December. It's an exciting time for Lisa, who is set to star in a new TV makeover show soon, and she was also recently announced as a new ambassador for Avon makeup.

