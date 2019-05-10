Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong helps fellow divorcées in new makeover show - first look Lisa split from TV presenter Ant in 2017

Following an incredibly difficult 2018, Lisa Armstrong has found a new focus thanks to her upcoming makeover show. The celebrity makeup artist, whose split from Ant McPartlin was announced in 2017, has teamed up with the likes of Ben Cohen's photographer ex-wife Abby and royal hairdresser Richard Ward on Jet TV's new online series called The Updaters. Ahead of the show's release, Lisa said: "The celebrity version of perfection that bombards us every day is not real..."

"Nobody is immune to insecurities, nobody," she added. "We all have issues that chip away at our confidence on a daily basis. Social media makes us hold ourselves to unrealistic standards… There is no such thing as perfection and uniqueness is what makes us all so very special. Makeup has the power to bring out your best features, it highlights rather than distracts. I hope to show that with faith and with courage we can all shine!"

Speaking about Lisa, show bosses revealed: "Lisa's the glue that holds the whole Updaters team together, she's hilarious and straight-talking and not afraid to say it how it is. She is everyone’s bestie and will go that extra mile to make everyone feel super-special!" Both Lisa and Abby will no doubt understand what the recipients of the makeover are feeling.

Lisa was granted a divorce from Ant in 2018 due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant has since found love with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was the former couple's PA. Meanwhile, Abby was married to former Strictly contestant Ben for 11 years before he left her months after the show ended and entered a relationship with his then professional dance partner, Kristina Rihanoff.

