Jools Oliver shares the most precious photo of her youngest son River

Jools Oliver delighted her followers once again by sharing the most gorgeous photo of her youngest son, River. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the doting mum-of-five - who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver - posted the snap alongside this adorable caption, "Capturing a memory" and added a heart-shared emoji. The photo sees little River, aged two, sat down on this knees, looking pretty wistful as he stared outside over to their garden.

Her fans immediately posted lovely comments underneath, with one saying: "He's just adorable, sending you and Jamie and your wonderful family lots of love." Another wrote: "He's so grown up! How did that happen?!?!" A third post read: "Oh my goodness that just tugs at your heartstrings, so adorable." A fourth follower remarked: "Every moment is precious."

The post comes shortly after Jools shared a sweet photo of her two sons as they enjoyed some wholesome family fun. Their oldest son Buddy, eight, was seen holding a large fish and looking down at his little brother River, who turns three next month. "The boys went fishing and were so excited with dad," noted Jools. "And the beautiful fish was placed back into the water a few seconds later xxx."

Jools shares five children with husband Jamie

Jools and Jamie, both 44, got married in 2000 and are also doting parents to three daughters: Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and Petal, 10. Jools in particular often shares snaps of the family on social media, although their older daughters appear less often. Earlier this month, Jools told Red magazine that she and Jamie plan to renew their vows next year in honour of their 20th wedding anniversary. However, the doting mum confessed that it will be a bit different this time round, and more in line with their true personalities, explaining: "We're going to do things differently – outside and barefoot. Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!"

