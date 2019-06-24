Jools Oliver rushes to help customer following Jamie's restaurant collapse The power of social media…

On Monday, Jamie Oliver's wife Jools helped to ensure that one of his customers got a refund for some vouchers they had to Jamie's Italian, after the restaurant chain collapsed into administration in May. The customer managed to get the mother-of-five's attention on Instagram, by messaging her in the comments section of her latest photo. The person had written: "I have £50 @jamiesitalianuk vouchers which were a gift, I have tried to email and DM but no reply. My family worked hard for that money, please can one of the Oliver's let me know if I can use them or get my money back! Thank you!" Jools then responded, telling the customer who they should contact. "Hi there, message frankie.edwards@jamiescookerschool.com," she wrote.

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools helped a customer following his restaurant collapse

The last few weeks have proved challenging for Jamie and his family, with the restaurant collapse leaving 1,3000 jobs at risk. Since the news broke, Jools has been keeping a low profile on social media, but returned to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet photo of their youngest son River swimming in the sea. The Little Bird designer also shared a sweet tribute message to Jamie on Monday as she marked their nineteenth wedding anniversary.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals the recipe for her favourite healthy snack

Jamie and Jools Oliver with four of their five children

Earlier this month, Jamie received some slightly more positive news after his final three restaurants were saved from closure. Food-to-go specialist group SSP, which owns Upper Crust and Ritazza Coffee, bought Jamie’s three outlets at Gatwick Airport – Jamie Oliver’s Diner, Jamie’s Coffee Lounge, and Jamie’s Italian. The rescue deal will save 250 jobs, and means Jamie will continue to have four of his eateries open to the public in the UK, as his Fifteen Cornwall restaurant is run independently from his group as a charity.

READ: Coleen and Wayne Rooney give glimpse into life in America

In May, Jamie said he was "deeply saddened" after confirming that his restaurant group had called in administrators when it struggled to find a buyer. "I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected. I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you,” Jamie said in a statement at the time. He added: "We launched Jamie’s Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK high street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best in class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service. And we did exactly that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.