Jamie Oliver shares sweet photo of Jools doing the cooking ahead of house move The roles have reversed!

While Jamie Oliver is the chef of the family, his wife Jools is just as good at cooking up a storm in the kitchen! On Tuesday ahead of their big house move, Jamie shared a picture of Jools in the kitchen, having prepared a sweet pea and prawn pasta dish. The TV chef posted it on Instagram along with the link to the recipe and said that it was "undeniably delicious." Many of the star's fans loved seeing Jools in the kitchen, with one writing: "Nice to see Jools cooking," while another wrote: "Love the recipe Mrs O!" A third added: "Aww, lovely photo of Jools."

Jools Oliver cooked up a storm in the kitchen

It's an exciting time for the Olivers, who are getting ready to move to Essex. The celebrity couple are believed to be moving out of their London home and into a £6million 16th century mansion in one of the UK's most picturesque villages, Finchingfield, Essex. Jamie bought the mansion in late 2018 and has spent months carrying out renovation work on the property. While the work has been carried out, the family have continued to live in their home in Hampstead Heath, north London. Relocating to their new home over the summer holidays will allow for their children to settle in during the school holidays.

Jamie Oliver and Jools are getting ready to move house with their children

The Oliver’s new home, Spains Hall, is located on a 70-acre estate in Finchingfield, and has a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables. It will be a big change from the city residence Jamie and Jools currently share in north London, but they may be ready to move after an intruder managed to gain access to the family home in September 2018.

As well as moving house, Jamie and Jools are coming up to celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary next year, and they are planning something very special for it. Jools told Red magazine that the pair want to renew their wedding vows. She said: "Next year we'll have been marred 20 years and we're going to get married again, but do things differently – outside and barefoot. Our wedding was formal but were so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" Recalling their first nuptials, she continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn’t like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

