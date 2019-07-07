Jools Oliver shares sweetest snap of her and husband Jamie's two sons – see it here They're growing up so fast!

Jools Oliver posted the sweetest photo of her and celebrity chef husband Jamie Oliver's sons to Instagram on Sunday, as they enjoyed some wholesome family fun. Their oldest son Buddy, eight, is holding a large fish and looking down at his little brother River, who turns three next month. Buddy, clearly a keen soccer fan regardless of the team, wears a yellow Brazil football shirt and white Arsenal shorts while River, who has a mop of light blond hair, wears a grey top with red polka dots and blue shorts and looks a little unsure of the huge fish his brother is holding.

The couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in 2020

Jools captioned the pic, "The boys went fishing and were so excited with dad," followed by a blue heart. Then for anyone who was worried about animal welfare, she added: "and the beautiful fish was placed back into the water a few seconds later xxx" Her followers loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse of Oliver family life, with one commenting: "I love that they put it back [heart emoji]. Such naturally beautiful children," another adding, "Proper Family time is so special," and a third saying, " What great memories you are making!!!! Love your family. Thank you for all you do," followed by a thumbs-up emoji and seven heart-eyes emojis.

Jamie and Jools make spending time with their family a priority

The couple, who are both 44, got married in 2000 and also share three daughters: Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and Petal, 10. Jools in particular often shares snaps of the family on social media, although their older daughters appear less often. Earlier this month, Jools told Red magazine that she and Jamie plan to renew their vows next year in honour of their 20th wedding anniversary.

She says that it will be a bit different this time round, and more in line with their true personalities, explaining: "We're going to do things differently – outside and barefoot. Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!"

