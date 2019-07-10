Stacey Solomon shares her excitement at reaching this exciting post-birth milestone She deserves a break!

Stacey Solomon told her Instagram followers on Wednesday that she was celebrating another milestone following the birth of her son Rex at the end of May. This time, though, it wasn't a new stage in her son's development – it was a momentous leap forward for the mum-of-three.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon travels 45 miles to lavender field to help ease stress

The Loose Women panellist posted a video to her Instagram Stories which showed a bath filled with water and panned between that and her youngest child in his carrier on the floor. Baby Rex sweetly slept, kicking his legs a little, as he did so, covered by an adorable grey blanket with a white cloud pattern. Stacey captioned the video: "Finally braving the bath. Haven't had one since I was pregnant because it just didn't feel right down there [crying laughing emoji]. Now I'm ready for u tub."

Stacey shot to fame on The X Factor in 2009

Hopefully it was a relaxing break, as the ITV star has been on the go since Rex was born – starting with a dash to the hospital two weeks before her due date, when he arrived earlier than expected. Her partner, former EastEnders actor Joe Swash later told their Loose Women colleagues: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slip and slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking!"

Stacey has been sharing every detail of her maternity leave with fans

Rex is the couple's first child, but Stacey has two older sons, 11-year-old Zachary and Leighton, seven while Joe has one son from a previous relationship – Harry, who is 12. On Monday, Stacey shared a lovely photo of her, Joe and baby Rex to her Instagram feed. It showed the proud parents lying on the floor smiling with their baby between them, looking wide awake (and extremely cute!)

READ: Stacey Solomon is proud as she shares special family news

She shared why this was such a special moment, writing: "Today I realised I haven’t got any pictures of me, Joe and the baby other than on the day he was born. So today I made sure we got one. The way he looks at him melts my heart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.