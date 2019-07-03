Joe Swash gives Loose Women's Stacey Solomon the GREATEST gift - but there's a catch You can't say he didn't try!

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and her partner, former EastEnders actor and occasional Loose Women correspondent Joe Swash, have been honest about the ups and downs of newborn life since they welcomed their son Rex to the family in May. But the latest way Joe surprised Stacey with his parenting skills might be the most unexpected yet.

On Wednesday, Stacey shared a video to her Instagram stories that showed her in bed, turning to where she expected to see Rex sleeping in his crib, but there's just a white towel in his place. She could then be seen bugging her eyes out and clutching her chest as the camera panned to the floor and back. The caption on the video said: "Joe totally stole my baby last night to let me get some sleep and I think my boobs are gonna explode!" Although it had an unpleasant side effect, it was obviously Joe's way of making up for his parenting error from a couple of days ago.

On Monday, Stacey was incredulous and annoyed after she spent ages getting Rex to go down for a nap only to find out that Joe had woken him up. She shared a video to her Instagram Stories featuring the couple discussing the fact that he would take over the night feed that day. Halfway through, Stacey realised what Joe had done and was horrified, asking him, "What are you doing? Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I've just put him down to sleep – are you kidding me? Are you joking me?"

Although he's their first child together, they both have children from previous relationships. Joe is dad to 12-year-old son Harry while Stacey has Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven. The challenges don't go away even if you're not a first-time parent, though, as their honest social media portrayals show.

Joe recently posted on Instagram about his disappointment at having to leave his family behind for a work engagement, filming on the Disney Cruise Ship for Loose Women, because he missed an important milestone while he was away. "How is my luck? I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile, gutted," he said.

