Stacey Solomon's sweet new video shows baby Rex in his element He's making a splash!

Stacey Solomon has shared a special video showing bath time with three-week-old baby Rex and one of his big brothers. She posted the behind the scenes sneak peek to her Instagram feed on Saturday, and her followers immediately expressed their love for the sweet scene, with comments including: "So adorable, love how involved his big brother is," "He's beautiful...congrats" and "You should take him to baby swimming!"

The two TV stars have been together since 2015

RELATED: Stacey Solomon worries about neglecting older two sons since baby Rex's arrival

In the video, Stacey's seven-year-old son Leighton is shown helping to bathe his baby brother, while the Loose Women star softly coos, "Ooh, he loves his bath." Her older son smiles and looks proud as he gently dabs the newest addition to the family. "Ahh, baby, yeah," Stacey adds, and Leighton can't resist saying "Aww," as little Rex splashes and seems to enjoy the water.

He's Stacey's third son (Zachary, her oldest, is 11) and her first child with her partner Joe Swash, who she started dating in 2015. She gave birth two weeks earlier than expected, as Joe told the Loose Women panel on Friday.

Little Rex made a quick entrance into the world

"I was sitting in bed thinking we have two weeks left and at six in the morning, Stacey was like, 'It’s happening,’” he said. He rushed her to the hospital in the nick of time, as their son was keen to make his entrance into the world. "We went to the hospital and it was really quick. Baby was born at one minute past ten and everyone was amazing," the former EastEnders actor shared.

READ MORE: Joe Swash shocks Loose Women with details of Stacey Solomon's dramatic birth

He also confessed that the couple were so unprepared for their baby's early arrival that he had to dash to Mothercare while Stacey and Rex were still in hospital to buy a nappy bag and other essential supplies. Luckily, both mother and baby are doing well and it seems like her middle son is especially keen to help.

Stacey's Loose Women co-stars have supported her through early motherhood

As she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Stacey's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha stopped by earlier this week to teach her family some simple recipes to make life easier, with Leighton learning how to make garlic bread and choux pastry.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.