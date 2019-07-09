Alexandra Burke cosies up to new boyfriend – three weeks after splitting from fiancé Joshua Ginnelly It was her first time at Wimbledon

Alexandra Burke has made her first public outing with new footballer boyfriend Angus MacDonald just weeks after ending her engagement to partner of three years Joshua Ginnelly. The X Factor star, 30, headed to Wimbledon for the first time on Monday and was pictured at Centre Court next to the Hull City defender. The singer shared several pictures of her fun day out, including a smiling shot next to Angus, who has his arms around her.

Alexandra has never publicly confirmed her split from her fiancé, but news of their separation first surfaced weeks ago when fans noticed she had deleted all pictures of Joshua from social media.

The couple confirmed their engagement in January 2018, with Alexandra showing fans her stunning engagement ring on Instagram. "I said yes," she wrote alongside a picture showing her diamond band on her ring finger.

MORE: Ant McPartlin makes first loved-up public appearance with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

A year later, the songstress spoke exclusively to HELLO! and revealed that they were putting their wedding plans on hold because they wanted to travel before settling down.

"I always did say it wouldn't happen in 2019 because I knew I wanted to work and there's a lot more that I want to do before I get married," Alexandra, who began dating Josh in April 2016, told HELLO!. "It's about enjoying this moment in life – we want to travel a little bit more before settling down. And there's no time to plan anything! I’m not handing over my life to a wedding planner as I want to be a part of it all and make sure that Josh and I are happy with everything."

Alexandra, who was working on The Bodyguard in Glasgow at the time, also spoke of not seeing each other due to their busy work schedules.

GALLERY: The most stylish celebrities to arrive at Wimbledon 2019

"I never saw him," she said. "I didn't realise how stressful it was for people taking a set on tour and making sure it opens up on time. There's a lot of pressure for him. His hours were different to mine because he had to go in earlier so I never really saw him apart from weekends – which is better than nothing. It’s very strange; I see him more when I don't work with him."