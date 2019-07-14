These I'm A Celebrity stars has an unexpected sporting reunion – see pic From the jungle to the beach...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner Harry Redknapp reunited with two of his co-stars at a fun day out in Dorset this weekend. The former football manager and player, who was crowned King Of The Jungle last year, still has a love of sport, as he proved with a photo taken with his jungle pals Rita Simons and Nick Knowles at a local beach polo event on Saturday.

Held just down the road from his luxury £3.5 million mansion in Sandbanks, Poole, it's not surprising that Harry was there, but he seemed delighted to see EastEnders actress Rita and DIY SOS presenter Nick in attendance. He shared the picture of the three of them to Instagram and captioned it: "From the jungle to the Sandbanks polo. Great to see these two."

It looked like great weather in the seaside town, with Rita wearing shades, and all three smiling. Harry and Nick even donned matching polo shirts that bore the legend ROLY POLO in honour of Harry's favourite dessert. Fans were happy to see the trio back together, writing: "Three of the absolute best," "Looks nice can I come?" and "Brilliant photo, what great weather for it!" The fun didn't stop there, though – Harry also posted a pic on Friday night showing that he and his wife Sandra enjoyed a meal with Nick at Rick Stein's seafood restaurant, which is also just a short walk from their home.

While no official news about the cast of the next series of I'm A Celebrity has yet been announced, The Mirror reported earlier this week that Status Quo star Francis Rossi is in talks to appear in the programme later this year. If it’s confirmed, the 70-year-old musician could follow in Harry's footsteps and be another proud representative of the over-65 crowd.

