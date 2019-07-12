Is this music icon joining I'm a Celebrity 2019? We'd love to see this happen!

I'm a Celebrity might still be a few months away, but we already can't wait to be reunited with Ant and Dec and meet a whole new host of celebrity contestants! According to The Mirror, the show's producers are keen to have music icon Francis Rossi from Status Quo join the line-up. A source told the newspaper: "Francis would be the perfect successor to Harry [Redknapp]. They are both Londoners with the gift of the gab and a wealth of brilliant anecdotes to tell."

Will Francis go into the jungle?

They continued: "Francis has worked alongside all the greats and would win over a new generation of fans by appearing in the jungle." The performer has currently taken part in a tour for his new autobiography, I Talk Too Much, and Status Quo are planning to release a new album in September, meaning that it would be the perfect time for Francis to become a household name!

Francis is a member of Status Quo

Francis isn't the only person who has been rumoured to be joining the line-up, as names including Danny Dyer, Gemma Collins and Nadiya Hussain have also been mentioned! Chatting about going into the jungle, Nadiya told Lorraine: "I'd love to do the jungle though, if I was offered. I like being dirty and mucky and like the idea of living in the outdoors, flying out the planes. I wouldn't mind that [cooking for camp]. I don't know what I would do with rice and beans! There is something about being in the jungle that really excites me." Love Island star Alexandra Crane was also keen, saying: "I know I'm A Celeb don't like Love Island people but I'm determined! I will go on that show because I love everything they get involved in. I love a bit of danger. I love snakes and I don't mind spiders so I think I'd be really good on the show. I'd win everyone meals in the camp. Lara Croft vibes!"

