Strictly's AJ Pritchard shares first loved-up photo with new girlfriend Abbie Quinnen – see it here The couple are Insta official!

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has gone public with his new girlfriend Abbie Quinnen, sharing his first loved-up photo with the dancer. The couple, who are currently enjoying a sun-soaked holiday on the Greek island of Crete, made their relationship Instagram official by sharing the same snap on their respective profiles. Holding hands in the photo, AJ simply captioned his: "Feeling HAPPY...," while Abbie captioned hers: "Making memories".

AJ's fans were thrilled with his new romance, with one commenting: "So pleased for you. Looking good together. Ps love the photo." Another said: "Look at you both looking your happiest." And a third added: "Aww! So happy to see AJ with someone! She’s a beauty AJ! Hope you have a lovely break with your lady."

How gorgeous do AJ and Abbie look?

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing reveal a huge change is coming for the 2019 series

AJ and Abbie have reportedly been "dating for a while now", with a source telling The Sun: "AJ fell for Abbie the moment he saw her and they've been dating for a while now. It's very early days between them but their friends think they make a perfect pairing. They've been on a number of low key dates and were seen being very tactile with each other at a couple of parties during the tour. The couple were first spotted together last month when they supported AJ’s Strictly co-stars Neil Jones, 37, and Katya Jones, 30, at the press night of their show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream.

AJ and Abbie are currently in Crete

MORE: Why Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton is loving life right now

Meanwhile, the dancer is celebrating more good news after announcing tickets have finally been released for his 2020 dance tour, AJ Live 2020. Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote: "I'm so EXCITED #ajlive2020," while posting information on his tour dates. He also revealed that there would be Meet and Greet packages for audience members who are keen to meet the dancing professional in person.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.