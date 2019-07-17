Why Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton is loving life right now The Strictly star has lots to be happy about

Kevin Clifton has revealed he is happier than ever in his latest Instagram post. The revelation comes as no surprise since the Strictly Come Dancing professional is currently touring the UK with Rock of Ages and is very loved-up with girlfriend Stacey Dooley, whom he won the BBC dance show with in December. Sharing a snap from on-stage, Kevin gushed: "@rockofagesmusicaluk it's not work when you love what you do. Last couple of weeks in this amazing musical and loving life."

The 36-year-old will be wrapping up the tour very soon, and will subsequently be expected to re-join his fellow Strictly professional friends to start work on the next series. Dianne Buswell recently confirmed the professionals will come together to practise the group routines before they find out their dance partners on the show.

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals bittersweet milestone after giving birth to baby Mia

Meanwhile, Kevin's girlfriend Stacey has jetted off to the French Riviera for a glamourous getaway to Cannes. The documentary-maker has posted a series of pictures from her idyllic travels; some of the highlights include pretty patisseries, vintage houses with wooden shutters and a gorgeous snap at sunset. The trip will no doubt be a welcome distraction after she moved into her new home. The star recently revealed that she snapped up a new abode, which comes months after her split from ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

MORE: Stacey Dooley shares glimpse of new home - take a look inside

Kevin and Stacey's romance was first made public when Sam gave a series of tell-all interviews in March. After the interview, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward." Kevin and Stacey have since been pictured together looking rather smitten.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.