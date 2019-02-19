Strictly's AJ Pritchard asks fans for a very cheeky favour – and they immediately accept! AJ has the best support...

AJ Pritchard's tour, Get on The Floor! , kicks off on 3 March and rehearsals are well under way. The 24-year-old dancing sensation took to Twitter to post a picture of himself alongside two dancers during rehearsals for the upcoming tour, and cheekily asked fans for help. The Strictly Come Dancing star captioned the photo: "I'm going to be there for you, are you going to be there for me?" The former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist went on to compliment his fans with the hashtag #amazingfans, in a bid to encourage his followers to come and see him perform live. It seems that his loyal followers are accepting his proposition, with one commenting: "Of course I'll be there for you, see you in Grimsby, wouldn't miss it for the world- it's going to be great". Another enthusiastic fan wrote: "I'll be there…4 shows booked already! It's going to be amazing!"

AJ looks directly at the camera alongside fellow tour dancers

The tour, a celebration of dance that "promises to leave you on the edge of your seat", will incorporate Tango, Ballroom Latin, Hip-hop, Contemporary and Commercial with live vocals and exciting costumes. Speaking on Tuesday's This Morning, the star explained: "For me, it's about going forward and seeing the future of dance including genres like contemporary and street dance. The dance flavor is changing, this show is that change as it is forward thinking."

It seems that despite his huge following, 395,000 fans on Instagram alone, AJ has not forgotten where his career in the public limelight begun. His rise to fame commenced with a lucky break on Britain's Got Talent in 2013, where he auditioned with professional partner Chloe Hewitt. With this in mind, the British dancer and choreographer decided to cast his tour dancers through an open audition that he publicised on his Instagram. Speaking about his choice to cast in this way AJ explained to The Stage: "I wanted to find fresh male and female dancers who want to have that big break" The Strictly star also commented on the surreal casting experience on This Morning explaining: "being sat on the other side of the table was the weirdest thing ever," clarifying that although auditions were brutal they are the key to making or breaking you.

AJ and Lauren danced all the way to the semifinal

AJ announced the upcoming tour back in November 2018, whilst competing on Strictly with British Paralympian athlete, Lauren Steadman. The couple waltzed all the way to the semifinal and HELLO! hopes that the 26-year-old will be able to make it to The UK tour to support her former dance partner. The performances will kick off in Grimsby and end in Guildford on the 12 March.

