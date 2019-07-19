Strictly Come Dancing reveal a huge change is coming for the 2019 series We can't wait for this!

Strictly Come Dancing is a matter of months away – and we can't wait for its return! But while we still have a few weeks before the celebrity contestants are slowly revealed, the BBC has confirmed that they've organised a special treat for Strictly fans this year, and it involves our favourite professional dancers.

That's right, for the first time ever, the Strictly professionals will have the spotlight completely on them in their very own one-off special. According to Digital Spy, the BBC confirmed that episode will "chart the journeys of some of the show's best-loved choreographers and pro dancers, and will relive some of the Strictly ballroom's best moments". While no official date for it to air has been announced, it's been reported that the special episode will fill the gap between the new series' first and second episodes, which usually air in September.

We'll be finding out much more about our favourite professionals

The exciting news comes after last year's winner Kevin Clifton – who won the 2018 series with girlfriend Stacey Dooley – revealed that his dream partner would be Dawn French. "For some reason, I don't know why, I just like the idea of it," he shared during an interview on BBC Radio Solent on Wednesday. "I'd really love to do Strictly with Dawn French. I don't know why - I think she would be wicked."

Kevin will be back for the 2019 series

The Strictly pros will be back in their dancing shoes in less than two weeks to begin training for the new series. Giving an insight into those early days before they're paired up with a celebrity, Kevin added: "We do have a WhatsApp group, the pros do have a WhatsApp group, so when the celebs start getting announced, usually throughout August, we are all on the group with each other saying 'she'd be good for you' or 'he'd be good for you'."

Kevin's dream partner would be Dawn French

He added: "So then we try and pair everybody up by the time they are all announced on our WhatsApp group. We're all sort of saying, 'I think it's going to be this'." Although professionals get no say in who they would like to partner up with, the celebrities can have some sort of say. "I believe the celebs get to talk to the producers a little bit to say 'I would like someone like this'," he explained. "Some of them might prefer a more stricter approach or more soft. I believe there's some sort of conversation between the producers and celebs but the pros - no."

