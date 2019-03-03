Strictly's AJ Pritchard shares nerves over exciting debut Fans are in for a treat

After what has been a tough start to the year, AJ Pritchard is about to start a brand new exciting project. The Strictly Come Dancing star was injured in an attack in a nightclub just after Christmas last year, but he has since recovered speedily - in time for his big new show. AJ, 24, shared his nerves during rehearsals for Get on the Floor, which debuts on Sunday night in Grimsby. In a series of videos on his Instagram Stories, AJ said: "I've been so excited for this day, show day is finally here!" He then continued: "They are setting it all up now, it's pretty awesome," before adding: "The last runthrough before the show starts later, woo!" The professional dancer couldn't contain his excitement in the videos, and looked so nervous about launch night. AJ's Strictly friends Janette Manrara and Gorka Marquez wished him luck on Instagram, and it looks like the Get on the Floor cast are fully supportive of each other.

See AJ's Instagram Stories here

AJ's new show promises the audience that they will be left on the edge of their seats by the end of the night, with dances ranging from tango to hip-hop. The show will also feature songs from the likes of Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga and Madonna.

And AJ isn't the only Strictly alumni to branch out this year. Strictly couple Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have a new production, Remembering the Movies, while Neil and Katya Jones will star as the protagonists of Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". The couple will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells.

