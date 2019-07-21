Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's sons Alastair and Aiden make rare appearance in family video The family are currently on holiday

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's sons Alastair and Aiden are growing up quickly, but luckily for the doting parents, they still enjoy spending time with their parents on holiday! Over the weekend, Penny captured a sweet moment between Rod and their boys as they enjoyed a game of Monopoly. In an Instagram video, the trio were sitting at the table in full game mode, and Penny captioned the short clip: "Games day with dad." There were other popular board games at the table too, including Scrabble and Pictionary. Many fans adored seeing a snippet into their family life, with many taking to commenting on the post. One wrote: "These are the best times!" while another added: "These are the simple things kids love so much. Such a wonderful, loving dad."

Rod Stewart and his two sons Alastair and Aiden had fun playing board games

The family are currently cruising around the south of France. Penny shared a video of Rod climbing up onto the deck of a ship on Sunday morning, and also revealed that they were in Provence, after sharing a picture on Instagram of a cat they had met in the streets. The quality time together will no doubt be cherished following Rod's busy tour earlier in the year. Now that the boys have finished school for the summer, they can well and truly relax too. It's been a busy time for Penny too, who recently returned to Loose Women after having a short break during Rod's tour. The doting mum revealed to the panel that they were about to adopt a puppy, and has since been helping to settle their dog – who they have named Lily – into their family home.

Penny Lancaster shared a photo of Rod during their family holiday

There's no doubt that Penny and Rod are doting parents, and Penny recently revealed that while they were toying with the idea of adopting another child, their sons were happy with the way their family dynamic is. The boys have six older siblings from Rod's previous relationships. He is dad to Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1964 to then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey when the pair were teenagers, and shares three children with Alana Stewart - Kimberley Stewart, born in 1979, Sean Stewart, born in 1980, and Ruby Stewart, born in 1987 to Kelly Emberg. He then shares Renee Stewart, born in 1992, and Liam Stewart, born in 1994, with model Rachel Hunter.

Penny has previously revealed that she gets on well with Rod's other children, and joked that Rod was the "most demanding" member of the family. In an interview with the Sunday People, the TV presenter admitted: "Rod has always been like my third child and my most demanding boy out of the three. When Rod is on tour, in hotel rooms, and after the euphoria of a show, with millions of fans screaming 'I love you', he comes home and then he's just Dad, he's not Sir Rod Stewart anymore. It must be a bump back to earth. So he requires a lot of my attention."

