Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster introduce new addition to their family

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have expanded their family by adopting a puppy from Battersea Dogs Home – and she's the cutest! The celebrity couple had previously decided to call their dog – who is a mixture between a Labrador and a Poodle – Blondie, and Penny has since shared some seriously sweet photos of her on Instagram. Referring to Blondie as her "Battersea baby," Penny shared a picture of her puppy, settling into their family home, and wrote: "Or Battersea baby is very much at home on just her second day with her new family."

The Loose Women panellist also posted a picture of Blondie with their other dog posing on a bench in the garden. Penny and Rod have been praised for adopting a puppy, rather than buying one, by many of their fans. Penny had revealed that her family was getting a puppy during an appearance on Loose Women. The mother-of-two admitted that both she and Rod would have been open to adopting a child, but that after discussing it with their two young sons, they decided that it would be better to leave their family unit as it was. She told the panel: "We even considered adopting, but after discussing it with the little ones, they said they love our little brood the way it is, and that there may be too much of an age gap. So we are getting a puppy instead."

Penny continued to say that Rod would also have been up for adopting a child. "He's got eight children altogether. We are fortunate enough to have a big house, there's a spare room. Extra love and funds that families need these days. And we thought 'why not, give another child that needs a home a home'. But it has to be a consideration of the whole family, not just Rod and I, so as I say, we have decided on getting a puppy instead and they are coming on Thursday from Battersea. It's a mix between a Labrador and a Poodle, so a Labradoodle. It's a girl, and it's blonde, so I think we will call it Blondie."

