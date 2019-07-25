Peter Andre shares a sweet photo with son Theo – and he's taking after his famous dad Too, cute!

Peter Andre's youngest son Theo isn't so little anymore! The Mysterious Girl singer shared the sweetest photo of his little boy on Instagram on Thursday– and they are just like two peas in a pod! In the photo, Theo is lying on top of Peter as he tries to catch a few minutes of peace. "Like father, like son," he wrote in the caption. Theo appeared in another picture on his dad's social media account earlier in the week, this time alongside his mum, Emily MacDonagh. The photo was simply captioned: "Special moments," and many of Peter's fans were quick to comment on just how lovely his family is. "How cute is this," one wrote, while another added: "You two and your family are simply amazing."

The TV star shares Theo, three, and five-year-old Amelia with wife Emily, and is also a father to children Junior, 13, and 11-year-old Princess, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. There is no doubt that Peter and Emily are doting parents, and the singer previously revealed to HELLO! that they take it in turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

Peter makes balancing a full-time job and raising four young children look easy, but he told HELLO! that his best bit of advice was making sure to give all his children equal attention. However, he also admitted that it can be hard having a big family. “When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention," he said.

