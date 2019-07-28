Holly Willoughby shares very rare family photo with niece during time off from This Morning It looks like Holly is making the most of her time off!

Holly Willoughby has been off air from This Morning since the beginning of the school summer break, and the star has been spending plenty of quality time with her family. Over the weekend, the TV presenter shared a gorgeous picture of herself with her niece Darcy, which appeared to have been taken while on holiday. In the photo, the pair were lying next to each other, and Darcy was applying sun cream to Holly's face. In the caption, the star wrote: "When your beautiful niece #darcyblueeyes knows how to look after your skin in this heatwave... @garnieruk #ad ... and yes Darcy was the baby on the front of my #trulyhappybaby book."

Holly Willoughby is a doting aunt to niece Darcy

Darcy is Holly's niece on husband Dan Baldwin's side of the family and the pair are very close. The little girl was the model on Holly's Truly Happy Baby book in 2016, and again appeared on the front cover of the star's Truly Scrumptious Baby sequel in 2017. Along with Darcy, Holly also has a niece called Lola, who is her sister Kelly Willoughby's daughter. Last year she shared a sweet picture of a rainbow birthday cake that she had made for Lola with the help of her seven-year-old daughter Belle. Holly is also mum to sons Harry, ten, and four-year-old Chester.

Holly with her three children - Harry, Belle and Chester

Family is everything to Holly and she is fiercely protective of her children. Like many celebrities, Holly only shares photos that hide their faces in order to protect their privacy. She previously told HELLO!: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

And while she loves babies, the Celebrity Juice panellist has previously said she wouldn't want another child as she would worry it would impact the amount of quality time she would have with her three children. Speaking to Mumsnet, Holly revealed: "My bedtime is my real one-on-one time with them, a proper sit down, that's one of my main reasons I don't think I'm going to have another. The time it takes for me to go to one bed, to the next bed, to the next bed and spend that time, it would be my whole evening and I'd have to divide that time. I don't want to do that, because it's quite a special time and I love that bit."

