Holly Willoughby shares a very RARE photo of her dad

Holly Willoughby delighted her Instagram followers this week as she shared a snapshot of her dad, in celebration of his birthday. The This Morning star uploaded a sweet selfie showing father and daughter posing together, writing alongside: "Spent yesterday celebrating this ones birthday… Happy birthday Daddy!!!! Love you so so much… you are THE BEST!" Fans and friends were quick to offer their best wishes to Brian, with a number likening him to Star Trek actor William Shatner! "He's got a look of Captain Kirk about him!" one follower joked, while another added: "Wow! Thought he was William Shatner then! Happy birthday to your Dad!"

Holly Willoughby shared a sweet photo of her dad in honour of his birthday

Holly rarely shares photos of her family – she always takes care to hide her children's faces on social media. But back in May she did upload a photo of her lookalike mum to mark her birthday. "This beauty turned 71 today!" Holly, 38, wrote. "Happy birthday mama… love you so much." Her incredulous fans were blown away by Linda's youthful appearance, with one remarking: "She really is beautiful! You have good genes there!!" A second simply wrote: "As IF she is 71!"

The star previously shared a snapshot of her lookalike mum, Linda

The following month, Holly shared another family snapshot, taken on her wedding day in August 2007, showing her and her father crying happy tears together. "Happy fathers day to this sparkly eyed bundle of happiness," she wrote. "Love you... always smiling, always laughing, always there... love this photo of us on my wedding day... overwhelmed by the emotion of it all and there you are...

Holly and her father Brian pictured on her wedding day

