Louise Redknapp reunites with ex-husband Jamie for this special reason

Over the weekend, Louise Redknapp and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp reunited at their former marital home to celebrate their oldest son Charley's 15th birthday. The doting parents were among the guests at Charley's party – and it looked like everyone had a wonderful time! On Instagram, Louise shared several photos and videos from the event, including one of her embarrassing her teenager with a birthday cake, as his friends and family gathered around to sing him Happy Birthday. The star also shared a video of the guests hanging out in the garden at her home in Surrey – which even has its own swimming pool and barbeque area.

Louise and Jamie are also parents to ten-year-old son Beau, and have remained on good terms as they co-parent their sons. The couple shocked their fans when they announced their split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. The star opened up about their breakup for the first time earlier in the year while appearing on Jamie Theakston's Heart breakfast show. She admitted that it had been "really tough," but that the pair have remained best friends. She said: "Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he's my best friend. It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good."

There is no doubt that Louise and Jamie are doting parents, and the Eternal singer previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!. Talking about their oldest son, she said: "He's nearly as big as his dad with size nine shoes, so he's turning into a man before my very eyes. He's becoming very interested in fashion and trends in a fun way, he's finding his feet and showing lots of interest in girls. He's becoming really his own person, which is lovely and great to see."

