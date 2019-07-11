Holly Willoughby's children have best night of their lives at music festival This looks fun!

Holly Willoughby's children have finished school for the summer holidays, and they are having the best time! On Wednesday evening, the This Morning presenter took her entire family to their local music festival, Kew the Music, where they watch performances from the likes of Lewis Capaldi. Holly shared a photo of her children Harry, Belle and Chester watching from the audience, and wrote in the caption: "All the family tonight watching the brilliant @lewiscapaldi.. just wonderful, all singing along together, Belle with her lollipop, and Harry described it as the best night of his life..#kewthemuisc." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "What a wonderful opportunity," while another added: "Bless them! Looks like a good night!"

The TV star is close to breaking up from This Morning for the summer holidays, and is sure to have a lot more planned for her children. Holly recently went away for a romantic weekend with her husband Dan Baldwin, where they went to watch Elton John in concert in Tuscany. The couple were even treated by Elton himself, who dedicated a song to them. Next month, Holly and Dan will be celebrating their wedding anniversary. The couple have been married since August 2007, and tied the knot in front of many of their famous friends, including Fearne Cotton – who was Holly's bridesmaid.

While Holly has a busy career, working on shows including This Morning and Celebrity Juice, there's nothing she prefers more than spending time with her family. The star opened up about motherhood to HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

