Gordon Ramsay and his family celebrate special family milestone Congratulations!

Gordon Ramsay is in a celebratory mood after his daughter Megan became the first member of the famous family to graduate from university. The 52-year-old chef gushed over the 21-year-old's achievements in a sweet social media post, sharing an image of the former student in her graduation cap and gown as she prepared to collect her certificate from Oxford Brookes University. Megan was beaming with pride as she celebrated the day with Gordon, mum Tana and her siblings, twins Jack and Holly, 19, and her newborn baby brother Oscar.

Congratulations Megan

Captioning a series of images of the happy family, Gordon wrote on Instagram: "So proud of this young Lady @megan__ramsay our first Ramsay ever to graduate with a degree @oxfordbrookes hard work pays off! Congratulations Megan love you Dad." Megan also documented the day on her own Instagram account, sharing similar images, she simply wrote: "Made it." While brother Jack joked that he was "ready to embarrass" his older sister as he shared a video of the moment she took to the stage to collect her certificate on his Instagram stories.

'Hard work pays off'

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's £80k home renovation plans rejected – find out why

Gordon and Tana have a few more graduations on the horizon as Jack and Holly recently started university – and of course little Oscar will no doubt attend in the future. The couple welcomed their fifth child at the beginning of April after surprising fans on New Year's Day by revealing that Tana was pregnant. Gordon and Tana featured in a short video with their children to showcase Tana's growing baby bump.

Proud

GALLERY: Inside Gordon and Tana Ramsay's London home

The Ramsay’s happy news came almost three years after Tana’s devastating miscarriage in June 2016. The couple sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, and their eldest three children have all since ran the London Marathon to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of their brother.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.