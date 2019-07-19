Victoria Beckham reveals daughter Harper is in love So sweet!

Ah, young love. Victoria Beckham has revealed that her eight-year-old daughter Harper is in love, but it's not what you may think. Taking to Instagram Stories, the fashion designer shared the sweetest photo of her youngest child cuddling a very fluffy, grey cat. "Harper is in love X," Victoria captioned the snap.

The mini fashionista looked truly besotted, hugging her four-legged friend to her chest and holding the cat tight. Victoria also posed with the grey and white-whiskered beauty, writing "Kisses" on the post.

Her tribute to Harper comes a few days after the Beckhams celebrated the schoolgirl's birthday. The family enjoyed a meal out, with Harper's three big brothers all in attendance. The restaurant decorated their table with a mass of pink and white helium balloons, and Harper had the biggest smile on her face throughout her birthday treat. "Harper Seven's birthday dinner with her big brothers," Victoria wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her four children.

Victoria also posed with their four-legged friend

Doting dad David also shared a lovely picture of himself and Harper at the dinner table, and later posted one of the pair outside just before bed. Harper was seen on her dad's shoulders, and the former England captain wrote: "One last time before bedtime. Happy birthday Harper." From the looks of their surroundings, the family have gone to their country home in the Cotswolds for the start of the summer holidays.

Earlier in the day, David wished his daughter the happiest of birthdays, writing: "What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up. Happy birthday to my pretty lady. Your smile melts all our hearts." Harper's birthday has an extra special meaning for Victoria's side of the family, as she shares it with her uncle, Christian Adams. This year was a big one, with Victoria's younger brother celebrating his 40th.

