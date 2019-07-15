Victoria Beckham shares new photo of Harper – and it gets everyone talking Is that you, Harper?

Victoria Beckham's only daughter Harper recently celebrated her eighth birthday, and she's now looking more grown up than ever! The fashion designer shared the sweetest picture of her little girl on Instagram, which showed her posing next to a wall covered in Spice Girl wallpaper, posing with the band's famous girl power peace sign next to a photo of her mum as Posh Spice. Fans were quick to observe just how much older Harper looked in the image, while others were quick to comment on her resemblance to her famous mum – something they had never noticed until now. On follower wrote: "So grown up here! And your double," while another user added: "How much does she look like VB here?" A third wrote: "Wow she looks so much like you here!! Never really seen a resemblance before."

Harper Beckham looks so much like Victoria!

Many of Victoria's fans also commented on the fact that she should take part in the next Spice Girls reunion so that Harper can see her mum on the stage. David Beckham's wife decided not to take part in the sell-out comeback tour with her former bandmates this year, instead choosing to spend time with her family and concentrate on her fashion career. Talking to Vogue Germany earlier in the month, Victoria opened up about her decision not to take part, and admitted that it took a lot of courage. She said: "It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says: 'You know what, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.' I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

The Beckham family pictured recently on holiday

She continued: “I'm 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I'm not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn't that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling.” Although Victoria didn't go on tour with the Spice Girls, she was one of the first to wish them good luck on the first day of their tour back in May. The star shared a throwback photo of the five of them on stage, and posted it on her Instagram account. "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!" she wrote in the caption.

