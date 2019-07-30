Louise Redknapp makes surprising revelation about co-parenting with ex Jamie Redknapp The couple were married for 19 years and share two sons

Louise Redknapp delighted fans over the weekend after revealing that she and ex-husband Jamie Redknapp had reunited to attend their son Charley's 15th birthday party, which was held at their former family home. The Eternal singer later opened up about her relationship with Jamie, and what they are like as parents to Charley and their younger son Beau, ten. Appearing on Sunday Brunch, Louise opened up about her son's "lively" birthday party, joking: "Nine fifteen-year-olds around the house – I mean – lively." When asked by hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy what the boys were doing, Louise elaborated: "Well, their dad was around so when their dad is around they are more well-behaved. When it's just me they go crazy because I'm the soft parent."

The star also revealed during the interview that Charley had told her off after seeing her dance moves in her recent music video for Stretch – one of the songs on her new album. She said: "Now, the older one got a bit stressed when Stretch came out – the first song – because the video was slightly racy. He was like: 'I had to turn all the computers off in IT, mum, because they keep playing it. I'm going to – please never do a video like that again.'"

Louise and Jamie shocked their fans when they announced their split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Louise opened up about their breakup for the first time earlier in the year while appearing on Jamie Theakston's Heart breakfast show. She admitted that it had been "really tough," but that the pair have remained best friends. She said: "Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he's my best friend. It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good."

There is no doubt that Louise and Jamie are doting parents, and the Eternal singer previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!. Talking about their oldest son, she said: "He's nearly as big as his dad with size nine shoes, so he's turning into a man before my very eyes. He's becoming very interested in fashion and trends in a fun way, he's finding his feet and showing lots of interest in girls. He's becoming really his own person, which is lovely and great to see."

