Nadia Sawalha's sweet tribute to husband Mark Adderley after their holiday ends in disaster

Nadia Sawalha has paid a sweet tribute to her husband Mark Adderley after their romantic city break to Berlin ended in disaster! The Loose Women panellist and Mark were stuck an extra night in the German capital after their Monday night flight home was cancelled – but after hours of delays and admitting she was "fed up", Nadia eventually saw the silver lining as she admitted the horrible end to their trip made her love Mark "a little bit more".

Sharing a beautiful picture of the couple on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Nadia gushed: "He may drive me nuts, he may well NOT know when to stop being an 'idiot', he may well be a bit neurotic, very addictive about most things, he may be very keen on photographing ugly concrete buildings, he may like to have a busy schedule when on a break, he may well have a huge man crush on @thebodycoach , BUT, I have to say, that he is the travel companion I feel most comfortable with - and every time we have an experience like the one we’ve had in #berlin I LOVE him a little bit more!!!"

Nadia and Mark have been married since 2002

Nadia added: "Do the things that drive you slightly mad about the one you love ALSO make your heart grow fonder too?!?! We are (fingers crossed) now leaving Berlin ..: and we’ve had a hoot!!! Thanks for all your orienteering skills mister @mark_adderley!!!"

The couple were stranded an extra night in Berlin

The mum-of-two and Mark married in June 2002 following a whirlwind romance. As well as Nadia's presenting work and Mark's career as a television producer, the couple run their own YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. The pair often talk about their relationship and family life, as well as discussing how they are raising their children, Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12 – who are both home schooled. Mark also has two older daughters from previous relationships, Izzy, 23, and Fleur, 19, and Nadia often speaks about her experiences of being a stepmum.

