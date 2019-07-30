Gemma Atkinson overcome with emotion following new baby Mia revelation Baby Mia is one lucky little girl!

Gemma Atkinson welcomed her first child at the beginning of July, and had previously joked that if her baby didn't get on with her two dogs Norman and Ollie, then she would have to go and live with her mum. But Gemma had absolutely nothing to worry about – as Ollie and Norman have already taken Mia under their wing. The former Hollyoaks actress opened up about their sweet relationship on Instagram Stories, writing: "Makes me so happy and actually quite emotional, that Norman and Ollie have taken to Mia so well and welcomed her to our pack. She already has two best buddies and guardians."

Gemma Atkinson admitted she was emotional seeing how well her dogs have taken to baby Mia

The former Emmerdale actress has been documenting her first few weeks of motherhood since giving birth to her daughter on 4 July. Gemma opened up about her terrifying labour last weekend, and how it almost went horribly wrong after she had to have an emergency C-section, and lost a lot of blood, resulting in nine doctors being called to treat her. Gorka Marquez also opened up about Mia's labour from his point of view, and praised his girlfriend for being so brave.

Gemma and Gorka Marquez are doting parents to baby Mia

At the beginning of the week, Gemma took baby Mia on her first outing. The star opened up on Instagram about how happy it had made her hitting another parenting milestone as a first-time mum. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant took Mia for a walk in the park, along with Mia's grandparents. Although Gorka was unable to come due to work commitments training for the new series of Strictly, the doting dad was one of the first to comment on Gemma's Instagram photo from their outing.

While Gorka is rushed off his feet with work, he has been making sure to spend as much time as possible with Gemma and Mia. His doting girlfriend even jumped to his defence on Monday evening after one of her followers questioned why Gorka had been choosing to work so much rather than spending quality time with his newborn. She wrote in a lengthy post that Gorka had been "running himself to near exhaustion to drive home whenever he can whilst also honouring his contractual agreements and earning for his daughter." She added that this made her: "extremely proud," and that Gorka was "an amazing dad."

