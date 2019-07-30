Jamie Oliver's fans surprised at his son Buddy's grown-up transformation Buddy has grown up fast!

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is growing up so quickly! On Tuesday evening, Jools Oliver shared a new picture of her eight-year-old son relaxing on the beach during their summer holiday in Cornwall and reflected on how quickly time is going. She wrote: "This little boy is growing up fast, long limbs and a slightly different stance more assured and confident with the most inquisitive, beautiful mind. This year it’s been ALL about the crabbing and the kite flying who knows what he will be into next year but it’s lovely to watch." Many of Jools' followers were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Bless – Buddy's got so tall," while another wrote: "Precious years, they fly by too quickly."

It seems that Buddy is following in his dad's footsteps with his love of cooking too. One of Jamie's colleagues also commented on the photo, reflecting on the little boy's recent visit to the Jamie Oliver HQ kitchen. They wrote: "Watching him work in the kitchen at HQ and help with the cooking was just amazing. He's a proper young man." Sweetly, Jamie also shared a photo of his oldest son on his own Instagram, which again showed him baking in the kitchen – this time with Jools. The photo had been taken a few years ago at their family home. Jamie and Jools certainly have great interior taste, and have white cupboards with a seventies-style wooden wall panel.

The family are currently on holiday in Cornwall, where they have been for the past few years during the school summer holidays. Jamie and Jools started off their trip with all five of their children – Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, ten-year-old Petal, Buddy, and River, two, but Poppy has since gone off camping with her friend. Jools shared a sweet photo of her teenage daughter on Instagram over the weekend, and wrote in the caption that the family missed her. During their holidays in Cornwall, the Oliver family spend their morning surfing on the beach, and this year little River has even had a go at the water sport for the first time.

Surfing is something that the entire family enjoy, and Jools recently told Red magazine that they get up early to go surfing on the beach. She admitted that it can be harder to convince her oldest children to get up at the crack of dawn, but that she is always telling them just how cool it is. "I don't think they realise just how cool it is," she said. Jools has also been awarded a surfing certificate, which she received in 2017. She said on Instagram at the time: "I have only missed one year when I was pregnant with little Bud but as a family, we spend one whole week getting up at 6.30am and hitting the beautiful beach and we learn to surf."

