Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares rare photo of oldest daughter Poppy – but admits she won't like her posting it Jools is such a sweet mum!

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has been missing her oldest daughter Poppy this weekend, as she's gone off on a camping trip with her friends while the rest of the family are on holiday in Cornwall. The doting mum shared a gorgeous picture of the 17-year-old on Instagram, but admitted that Poppy probably wouldn't be too happy with her when she finds out she has posted it! In the picture, Poppy was dressed up in a red and blue jacket, and Jools wrote in the caption: "Hi cute camper, we miss you, hurry back please." In the comments section, one of Poppy's friends wrote: "P so cute," to which Jools replied: "Hi gorge, I stole your pic but I love it, she will prob kill me. Big hugs."

Jools and Jamie Oliver's daughter Poppy is away camping

The Oliver family ventured down to Cornwall last weekend to spend a few weeks over there during the school summer break. During their time there, Jools has been sharing a number of pictures from their trip, including one of her youngest son River, one, learning how to surf for the first time. Surfing is something that the entire family enjoy and Jools recently told Red magazine that they get up early to go surfing on the beach. She admitted that it can be harder to convince her oldest children to get up at the crack of dawn, but that she is always telling them just how cool it is. "I don't think they realise just how cool it is," she said. Jools has also been awarded a surfing certificate, which she received in 2017. She said on Instagram at the time: "I have only missed one year when I was pregnant with little Bud but as a family, we spend one whole week getting up at 6.30am and hitting the beautiful beach and we learn to surf."

The Olivers are in Cornwall - and River is learning how to surf!

Despite being from a famous family, Jools is keen for her children to have as normal upbringing as possible, and admitted in a past interview that it can be hard for her oldest children at school. She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid. I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

