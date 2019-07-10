Did Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools share first photo from inside their new home? Fans think so – see pic

Jools Oliver shared the sweetest photo of her and husband Jamie Oliver's youngest child, two-year-old son River, to Instagram on Tuesday. But was it more than just a lovely photo opportunity – could also be the first glimpse into the family-of-seven's new home?

The celebrity chef and his wife bought a 16th century mansion called Spains Hall in 2018 and have been renovating it since while living in their north London residence. Their new £6 million house is based in the village of Finchingfield, Essex, and includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables, so there should be plenty of room for them and their children: daughters Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and Petal, 10 and sons Buddy, 8, and River.

Jamie first appeared on television in 1999 and married Jools a year later

The adorable pic of their youngest shows him dressed in a white capital T-shirt and blue trousers, looking out of the window, through which a couple of tall leafy trees are visible. He is kneeling on a mint green window seat with some wood panelling behind him. Some fans commented only on how sweet he looks, saying: "He is so grown up now. Time flies, better catch all of those memories," and "Oh Jools, he is just SO adorable. Love him [heart eyes emoji]."

The couple are relocating from Hampstead Heath to Essex

But others speculated that this was the first glimpse of the new family base, saying "Gorgeous boy and hope you enjoy your new home together as a family," and: "Wish you lots of happiness in your new home making memories." The move is just the start of an exciting time for the Olivers, as they prepare to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary next year.

The couple, who are both 44, plan to hold a huge party and renew their vows in honour of the occasion. Jools told Red magazine about their plans earlier this month, saying: "We're going to do things differently – outside and barefoot. Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!"

