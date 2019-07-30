Princess Eugenie reveals one of her 'more nerve-wracking moments' of the year – see photo We can see why!

Princess Eugenie has reminisced on one of the more "nerve-wracking" moments of the year so far – and we can see why she was so anxious! On Tuesday, the Queen's granddaughter marked World Day against Trafficking in Persons by sharing a series of throwback photos on Instagram and reflecting on some of the amazing experiences she's had as co-founder of her organisation, The Anti-Slavery Collective.

Eugenie revealed that earlier this year, she travelled to Vienna where she spoke at the OSCE, The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Posting a photo of herself giving a speech, the royal captioned it: "One of the more nerve-wracking moments speaking to all those people."

Eugenie shared a photo on Instagram from her speech

The Princess, 29, also shone a light on some of her organisation's incredible achievements. "We launched Tech Tackles Trafficking and had our first panel with Professor Kevin Bales and Caroline Haughey QC," Eugenie captioned one group photo, while also revealing that she visited The Rights Lab at Nottingham University. Her job also took her to Serbia with the UN Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women.

Eugenie and her best friend from school, Julia de Boinville, set up The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017. On their official website, Eugenie and Julia, or Jules as she is known, explained: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship!

The Princess set up the organisation with her best friend Jules

"After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers; in 2012 we went on a trip to Kolkata, India." The best friends "were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists," which has led them to campaign for the end of human trafficking.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Eugenie posted a photo with Jules and wrote: "I'm so proud to be able to try and affect change on World Day against Trafficking in Persons with my co-founder Jules. Together we can do something about ending Modern Slavery."

