Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools shares the sweetest love note - pic

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shared the sweetest message of love with her followers on Instagram on Wednesday evening, a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the family's summer holiday in Cornwall.

READ MORE: Jools Oliver shares first photo from their family holiday in Cornwall – and it's the cutest!

She posted a photo taken earlier that day of a paper towel on which was written: "I love you x 5 x." Jools captioned the image, "Beach picnic surprise," adding a yellow heart. Jools didn't make clear who the impromptu note was from, but her followers guessed that Jamie, with whom she has five children, was the author. "I think Jamie did that," commented one, with another saying, "That from @jamieoliver." Others admired the sentiment, regardless of who wrote it, saying "So thoughtful and sweet," " That is amazing! Well done u guys xxx what a gorgeous family x," and "How sweet, frame it."

Jools and Jamie married in 2000, a year after he made his TV debut on The Naked Chef

The couple is currently enjoying a break with their kids during the school holidays, making the most of the British heatwave to enjoy some fun in the sun. On Monday, Jools shared a snap of their youngest son, River, two, heading out for his first surfing lesson. They also share daughters Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and Petal, ten, and older son Buddy, who is eight.

The family recently relocated from their Hampstead home in London to the village of Finchingfield, in Essex. Jamie and Jools bought 16th-century mansion Spains Hall for £6 million in 2018 and renovated it before moving in earlier this summer. It includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.

The couple recently moved from their Hampstead Heath house to an Essex mansion

RELATED: Jools and Jamie Oliver take their 5 children on summer holiday

But even the drudgery of daily life and doing up a house together clearly can't dampen the pair's love for each other. In fact, Jools revealed that she and Jamie are hoping to renew their vows next year, in honour of their twentieth wedding anniversary. And this time, they'll do it in a way that suits their laidback style, Jools told Red magazine. "We're going to do things differently – outside and barefoot," she said. "Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.