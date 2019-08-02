Love Island's Joanna finally reveals the truth about THAT kiss with Michael It is what it is...

Love Island star Joanna Chimonides has finally opened up about that kiss with former villa partner Michael Griffiths at a music festival last weekend. Despite vowing to "never go back there" after Michael made a move with ex Amber Gill, Joanna was seemingly spotted kissing the firefighter - much to the surprise of fans. Joanna later insisted that he was just "saying something in [her] ear" -but on Thursday evening, the reality TV star backtracked on the comment and admitted they did in fact kiss.

Joanna Chimonides and Michael Griffiths were recently pictured kissing

"At the point when things went on with Michael and Amber, I was like, 'No, never go back there'," she told Lizzie Cundy while guest co-hosting Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio. "And when I was spending time with Michael, yep we had a little peck, a little kiss. That's absolutely fine! Everyone does it." The social media beauty went on to say that she can't quickly switch off her feelings, admitting: "I still do have feeling for him, I can't switch them off."

After Joanna was dumped from the villa, Michael described her as "standoffish" in their relationship. Watching from home, Joanna was shocked to hear the surprise confession, telling "I've had to pause the TV. For me, being standoffish is me having respect for those in the villa because someone is hurting in there. It's hard for me to watch this right now. I'm not going to lie."

Joanna still has feelings for Michael

She continued: "In all honesty that was so hard for me to watch and right now I really don’t have any words. It's so difficult." Michael had previously spoken to Belle about his relationship with Joanna, telling her: "[Joanna] was standoffish. It was always me coming to chill with her. That's what I'm thinking now."

Ahead of the series finale, Michael revealed he still had feelings for Joanna, telling Metro: "I like Joanna, I do like her. But right now, we just want to see if we can have a conversation about things and move from there because we don’t actually know what’s going to happen." He added: "We don’t know what’s going on in each other’s lives, how busy we’re going to be, stuff like that. Right now we just want to sit down, away from everybody so it’s just me and her, and chat."

