Mike Thalassitis's heartbroken mother comforted by Love Island star after inquest Mike tragically passed away in March 2019

Love Island contestant Montana Brown was pictured embracing the mother of fellow Love Island star Mike Thalassitis, who was found dead in a London park in March. The pair attended the inquest hearing which revealed the late TV personality had taken his own life. The 26-year-old former footballer was described as a "wonderful son and brother" by his family. Before his tragic death, Mike had left notes to his loved ones in a book next to him, which "clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end", an inquest today heard.

Shirley Thalassitis hugged Love Island's Montana Brown at the inquest

Parents Andy and Shirley Thalassitis arrived at Barnet Coroner's Court with their eldest son Nick. Montana, a close friend of the late star, had said Mike had been in a "dark place" in the months before his death. PC Emma Clauson, who attended the scene, said she looked through the messages "which was a sort of combination of a diary and letters and positive thoughts". She also said: "At the back of the diary was a number of notes that had been addressed to his family." Toxicology results showed there was cocaine, ethanol and antidepressants in his system at the time of his death.

Speaking after the hearing, Montana told reporters: "I don't really have too much to say, but what I will say is I think when someone dies in this way you don't give up on the memory and I think that a lot of people are scared to talk about it. But I think it's important to let his memory live on and remember the importance of why this happened, and to change your own life on what terrible, terrible thing has happened to Mike." She added: "I think everyone should be nicer, a little bit kinder - it's such an awful world we live in, it's just nice to be nice… I've definitely changed the way I live my life - and I urge others to do the same."

Mike died in March 2019

Mike's manager Dave Read read out a statement on behalf of his family, stating: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind messages and support during this very difficult time. Today's inquest concluded the sad news at the loss of our beautiful son and brother. We would respectfully request privacy at this time and digest what has happened to our family. Mike was a wonderful son and brother and will be dearly missed."

