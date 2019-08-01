Have Love Island's Molly-Mae and Tommy already split? Uh oh…

They were crowned runners-up of Love Island 2019 and were one of the strongest couples in the villa, but have Molly-Mae and Tommy already split? Fans have feared the worst after the lovebirds have remained silent on social media, while other couples from the reality TV show have been keeping their followers updated with life outside the villa.

One Twitter user stated that Tommy was spotted at the Trafford Centre in Manchester, but Molly-Mae's whereabouts was unknown. Another asked: "Tommy and Molly-Mae are the only people not posting stuff like are they okay???" "Erm why have neither Molly-Mae or Tommy posted on Insta yet," another wrote.

The couple were runners-up on Love Island

Other Twitter users posted, "Molly-Mae and Tommy broken up??" and "No way have Tommy and Molly-Mae split already." However, a loyal fan tweeted: "The reason they've probably not posted anything is because of trolls and hate tweets! Until they break their silence, assume they are doing their own thing and spending time with family perhaps."

MORE: The confirmed Strictly Come Dancing line-up so far

Despite not sharing anything on social media, fans can be reassured that the couple "are very much still together". Molly-Mae's representative confirmed to the Mirror that the pair have not split up and are merely "adjusting" to the real world. Love Island came to an end on Monday night, when Amber and Greg were named this year's winners, pipping Tommy and Molly-Mae to the post and taking home £25,000 each. The runners-up showed no hard feelings, declaring that they had already won after finding each other in the villa.

Neither stars have posted on social media since leaving the villa three days ago

MORE: Inside Prince William and Kate's luxury Mustique villa

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Molly-Mae said: "We're really happy for Amber and Greg at the end of the day, they've been in there a short amount of time together but they're incredible together. "Greg's an amazing guy and treats Amber like gold and Amber's an incredible girl and she had a really hard time in the villa – so you know what, we're both really happy for them. We think everyone is."

The 20-year-old added: "There's no annoyance at all. Time is nothing, you can be with someone a few days and it feels like you've known them forever. It doesn't matter about time – yeah Tommy and I have been in there from the start but it doesn't matter, Amber and Greg won, they deserved it, they're incredible together and there's absolutely no bitterness or anything at all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.