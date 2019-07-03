The surprising thing that Dani Dyer spent her Love Island winnings on Dani Dyer spoke exclusively to HELLO!

The winners of Love Island receive not only an all-inclusive holiday, a chance of finding their soul mate, and a great tan, but the victors are presented with £50,000. Alongside lucrative book deals and promotional appearances after they leave the villa, the contestants are never short of money, but with such a hefty cash price, how would you spend the winnings?

In an exclusive interview with Dani Dyer, the 23-year-old explained to HELLO! what her prize money went towards - and you'll definitely be surprised! "I put it into savings because I want to get a mortgage. That is what I did," the actress revealed. "I am not one of those to splash out and stuff, I mean things that I have got, like nice things I have got, I have had for years and years."

Dani Dyer put her winnings towards a mortgage

The down-to-earth reality star added: "I did just save most of it really, I mean a lot of it goes on your bills and stuff doesn't it."

Speaking about her success since she left the villa last summer, Dani stated: "You know what, I think my biggest pinch-me-moment was when my book went on the Sunday Times Best Seller's list, that was amazing for me. When I was writing my book and stuff, I didn't know how it was going to go, or what was going to happen, because you are putting your heart on the line, once it out there it is out there. Books aren’t as popular, especially for my younger audience, but when it did so well, it was really like wow."

Dani is an ambassador for Surf

Dani added: "When I first came out, that was really surreal to me, like the first moment when I came out of the villa, because obviously I had no contact with the outside world, I had no idea what was going on and to sort of come out and everyone sort of knowing you, and being sort of thrust into that. That was probably the most difficult moment!"

