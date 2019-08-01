Love Island's Maura finally meets Curtis' brother, Strictly's AJ Pritchard - find out his reaction! AJ was clearly delighted to meet his brother's new girlfriend

After watching his brother Curtis Pritchard attempt to find love for the best part of two months on Love Island, Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has finally met Curtis' partner, Maura Higgins. The couple, who placed fourth in the popular ITV2 show, had a video call with AJ, who screenshotted the sweet moment and posted about it on Instagram, writing: "Hey @maurahiggins great to actually meet you via FaceTime."

The group looked delighted to be chatting with one another, and AJ also took to Instagram to congratulate his brother on making it to the final, writing: "You are my Winning 100% .. plus you have already done better than me, I only ever make it to the Semi-Final of @bbcstrictly #truth. Love you bro." AJ and Curtis already have a project planned following his return from the Love Island villa, as Curtis' Instagram account confirmed that they will be appearing as guest judges together on the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Sharing a snap of Curtis, AJ and Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, the caption read: "'You betta werk!' So excited to tell you that Curtis & @aj11ace are part of the all new BBC3 RuPaul UK as the dance coaches and choreographers for series 1. This show is iconic around the world and to be part something so special is an honour for both brothers. Curtis & AJ shot this earlier this year and can't wait for you to all see what they did with the Queens. Coming to @bbcthree this Autumn, make sure you tune in to see @rupaulofficial crown the UK’s First Drag Superstar!"

Meanwhile, fans are keen to see Maura appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, with one person tweeting: "Petition for Maura to be on this year’s #ImACeleb," while another added: "Petition to get Maura from @LoveIsland onto @imacelebrity this year like imagine the TV GOLD."

