Curtis Pritchard reunites with famous brother AJ after returning from Love Island villa The brothers are together again!

Curtis Pritchard has reunited with his brother, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ! The proud sibling, who has been watching Curtis find love in the Love Island villa over the past two months, tweeted a sweet snap of the pair on Twitter. He captioned the post: "Best present ever... Reunited finally." Fans were pleased to see them reunited, with one writing: "I think it's about time BBC stopped playing and get Curtis onto Strictly come dancing! That would be good to see two brothers competing." Another person added: "Awwww you're both so lovely! Now go and find Francesca for Curtis."

Curtis was happily coupled up with Maura by the end of the show, and AJ met her via FaceTime on Thursday. Posting on Instagram stories, he wrote: "Hey @maurahiggins great to actually meet you via FaceTime." Although Curtis and Maura seem to be enjoying their time out of the villa, runners-up Tommy and Molly-Mae have remained silent on social media, sparking reports that they have already broken up.

The brothers are back!

One Twitter user stated that Tommy was spotted at the Trafford Centre in Manchester, but Molly-Mae's whereabouts was unknown. Another asked: "Tommy and Molly-Mae are the only people not posting stuff like are they okay???" "Erm why have neither Molly-Mae or Tommy posted on Insta yet," another wrote. Despite not sharing anything on social media, fans can be reassured that the couple "are very much still together". Molly-Mae's representative confirmed to the Mirror that the pair have not split up and are merely "adjusting" to the real world.

Curtis has an interesting time in the Love Island villa

Meanwhile, potential Love Island stars can already apply for the winter version of the show, which will air in January 2020. ITV announced last month that as well as our usual summer fix, the show will also broadcast a winter version, taking place in a luxury villa in South Africa. Applications for the show are already open and will close on 30 November this year.

