Loose Women's Stacey Solomon shares the cutest picture of all three sons

Stacey Solomon is one proud mummy! The Loose Women panellist has melted hearts after posting the most gorgeous picture of her three sons; 11-year-old Zachary, seven-year-old Leighton and one-month-old Rex. The Instagram Stories photo sees her newborn baby rest on her eldest child, while Leighton placed a protective arm over him. "Cuteness overload," the snap was simply captioned. Stacey and her partner Joe Swash welcomed baby Rex - their first child together - on 23 May. Since his arrival, the couple have been documenting their newborn's journey with fans on social media.

The ex-EastEnders actor recently confessed he was left heartbroken after missing a major milestone in Rex's life. "How is my luck? I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile, gutted," he said on Instagram. Elsewhere, Stacey is embracing life post-pregnancy as she showed off the results of her glamourous makeover. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the mum-of-three told her followers that her transformation took a few days to complete. "Got my hair done," she wrote in the caption. "It took a couple of days because couldn't face it all at once! Haha."

Sharing her joy with the new look, she added: "Drew some eyebrows on and today I feel like a new person! No filter just utter joy! I don't know what I'm more excited about though my new fro or the fact that when I leaned over the bath to wash my hair my boob started leaking! Wahooooo! Only one and just a dribble but none the less I was ecstatic about it!" [sic] Stacey's Loose Women colleague Nadia Sawalha was one of the first to comment, saying: "Gorgeous hunny." [sic] Fellow TV presenter Gaby Roslin wrote: "Oh I so love you."

