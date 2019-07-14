Giovanna Fletcher shares adorable moment she met Stacey Solomon’s baby – see pic This is really sweet!

Giovanna Fletcher shared the loveliest selfie with Stacey Solomon's baby – but she admitted that she wasn't sure she'd done the right thing. She posted the adorable picture to her Instagram account on Saturday and it showed baby Rex fast asleep in Giovanna's arms, sweetly clutching at his face as he slumbered. Giovanna, meanwhile, had a look that's a mix of guilt and fear.

She captioned the image: "When someone else’s baby falls asleep in your arms and you’re not quite sure whether it’s their nap time!! Sorry @staceysolomon!" She added the laugh-cry emoji, a red heart emoji, and three kisses. Her Instagram followers were clearly charmed by the sweet pic, including Olympic medallist Jessica Ennis Hill, who commented: " He is so gorgeous and such a good baby," and another user who added, "Oh my goodness. My two favourite instagrammers merged into one post. So much love."

Giovanna has three children with her husband, musician Tom Fletcher

Her fans were also supportive of Giovanna's decision to let Rex fall asleep as she held him, writing: "If they fall asleep it's naptime," "Don't think it matters when they are that little," "Nap time happens when nap time happens at that age. #neverwakeasleepingbaby" and "I'm certain she won't mind as long as you stay right there while she grabs a shower, makes a sandwich, throws the hoover around, paints her nails and grabs a nap."

Stacey and her partner Joe Walsh are proud parents to baby Rex

Giovanna is no stranger to raising children, sharing three children with her husband Tom Fletcher from McFly, who she met when they were 13. The couple married in 2012 and have three sons: five-year-old Buzz, three-year-old Buddy, and Max, who turns one next month. Stacey and her partner Joe Swash welcomed Rex at the end of May. The pair, who both appear regularly on Loose Women, have been together since 2015. Rex is their first child, but Stacey has two older boys: Zachary, 11 and Leighton, seven, while Joe has 12-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship.

Stacey has been very candid about her pregnancy and post-birth experience on social media, sharing everything from her anxiety after having Rex to touching moments between the newest addition to the family and his older brothers.

