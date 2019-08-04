Olivia Newton-John speaks out about cancer battle as she gives health update The Grease star said she was "thriving" despite the illness

Olivia Newton-John has opened up about her cancer battle as she continues to battle the illness for the third time. The Grease star has remained positive despite her illness, and is now teaming up with Dancers Against Cancer to help raise money for others who are impacted by the disease. Talking to People, she said: "I'm doing well, I'm thriving! This is my word." She added: "My cancer journey started in 1992, and I went through surgery and chemotherapy. I was lucky enough to have yoga and massage and homeopathy and medication, and then I had a spell of years where I was okay. Then I have metastases now."

Olivia Newton-John has spoken out about her cancer battle

On 14 August, Olivia, along with other dancers and educators, will be honoured at the Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show, held at the Avalon in Hollywood. The awards ceremony raises money for charities including Dancing Against Cancer, and Olivia will receive the lifetime achievement award. The star has rarely been seen in public since her diagnosis in September, but is expected to attend the ceremony to collect her award.

The Grease star is battling cancer for the third time

The star's award is a much-needed celebration for Olivia following a tough year. The 70-year-old sadly lost her good friend Audrey Griffin in July. Olivia paid tribute to the well-known cowgirl on Instagram, writing: "Lost my beautiful kind loving friend Audrey Griffin - heaven gained an angel who will live on in our hearts forever." The sad news came shortly after Olivia mourned the loss of her brother Hugh Newton-John. At the time, she wrote: "My dear, sweet, gentle, clever, brother Hugh passed away May 7, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia after many years of decline. I love him so and will miss him terribly. Love & light, Olivia."

Olivia revealed her third cancer diagnosis to the world in September. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder. Opening up about her most recent battle on Australian TV's Sunday Night, she said: "I'd be lying if I said I never [get scared]. There are moments, I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That's my goal."

