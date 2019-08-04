Emma Willis shares special holiday moment between husband Matt Willis and son Ace They're splashing around!

The Voice UK presenter Emma Willis and her husband, Busted's Matt Willis, have just wrapped up a well-deserved long holiday in Ibiza, as Emma shared on her Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of the family car loaded with suitcases, which she captioned: "And in the blink of an eye it was over," adding the hashtag #Ibiza2019. Before they left, though, Matt and the couple's son, Ace, seven, fitted in one last dramatic splash in the pool.

The couple got married in 2008 and have three children

Emma posted a Boomerang video to her grid on Friday showing Matt flinging Ace into the pool at their holiday villa (and then bouncing back into her husband's arms before he hit the water). The sky was a cloudless blue and the beautiful Ibizan scenery was visible in the background. Emma captioned the video: "Throwing ourselves into the weekend like..."

The couple, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last month, have had a great time on the Spanish island, as Emma has documented on her Instagram over the last few weeks. She and Matt have three children: Isabelle, ten, Ace, seven, and three-year-old Trixie Grace.

The Willis family enjoyed a sun-drenched holiday in Ibiza

The presenter has shared several sweet photos of her family – including one showing their youngest daughter wrestling with a huge watermelon design pool inflatable and another of Matt walking to a local market while holding hands with their older kids, which she sweetly captioned: "Even on cloudy days, my sun shines bright..."

Fans loved the behind-the-scenes glimpses of their holiday, and seemed especially tickled by the video of Matt and Ace, commenting: "What a laugh!!" and "I thought it was Emma you were throwing at first," while one tagged her partner and wrote, "Exactly what you would do to our 3!" Another commenter called attention to Matt's plentiful body art, which takes up most of his back, teasing, "Ooo Matt, you have a space for a tattoo."

