Matt and Emma Willis are couple goals on family summer holiday They look more loved-up than ever

Emma Willis melted hearts on Thursday, as she shared a sweet selfie with her husband Matt. The couple, who are currently on holiday with their three children, looked even more loved-up than ever in the snap, which shows them holding hands while cuddling up together in the sun.

The Voice presenter simply captioned the snap with a heart emoji, and it wasn’t long before her fans commented, with many saying they were "couple goals". Meanwhile, former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Sally Morgan wrote: "In’t love grand when you can hold it in your hand. Two souls one love."

Emma Willis shared a loved-up holiday photo with her husband Matt

Matt and Emma jetted away on holiday a week ago, and the mum-of-three shared a photo many other parents could relate to on Friday, as she showed herself blowing up one of her children’s inflatables, joking: "Assuming standard holiday position…"

GALLERY: Take a peek inside Matt and Emma Willis' house

The couple have recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary and sweetly paid tribute to each other on Instagram. The Busted singer wrote: "Words cannot do justice how much I love this woman.!!! 11 years of marriage and still the most incredible woman I have ever met. The kindest yet most kick ass bird ever!

The couple are on holiday with their three children

"You inspire me to be the best I can. Thank you for turning this little wreck head into the man that you are married to today! Things just get better and better! So excited for the next 11 years and beyond. We have only just begun... xxx." Emma, meanwhile, posted a gorgeous photo of the couple at a restaurant and captioned it: "My smile is always because of him... thank you for the life we've made together @mattjwillis may we smile together forever. Happy anniversary babe."

STORY: Emma Willis shares concern for children

The couple found the perfect way to celebrate their special anniversary, by visiting their wedding venue with their children Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie-Grace. The Rushton Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire is a particularly special place for the Willis family, as it is also where they returned in 2018 to renew their vows on their tenth wedding anniversary.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.