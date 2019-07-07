Busted's Matt Willis posted the sweetest anniversary tribute to wife Emma – see details This is lovely!

Congratulations are in order for singer Matt Willis and The Voice UK presenter Emma, who are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary this weekend. The Busted star, 36, posted a touching tribute to his wife, 43, on Instagram on Saturday in honour of the special occasion.

He wrote: "Words cannot do justice how much I love this woman.!!! 11 years of marriage and still the most incredible woman I have ever met. The kindest yet most kick ass bird ever! You inspire me to be the best I can. Thank you for turning this little wreck head into the man that you are married to today! Things just get better and better! So excited for the next 11 years and beyond. We have only just begun... xxx"

The duo has three children together, two daughters and a son

In case that was a little too sentimental to share publicly, he posted an adorable pic of Emma on a plane wearing a pair of sequinned Minnie Mouse ears, with her eyes closed and mouth open – whether talking, winking, or sleeping, it's not entirely clear. Either way, she appreciated the gesture. " You just made my eyes leak..." she responded, adding a red heart emoji. Matt's other followers were similarly moved, with one commenting: "You two make my heart beat faster," and another writing, "Don't think I've ever particularly cared about a celeb couple, but you two get me in the feels every time. GENUINE Goals." Meanwhile make-up artist Amanda Bowen added: "She’s my favourite human! You’re not bad either! Happy anniversary you beauties," followed by three heart emojis.

The couple got married in 2008 and renewed their vows last year

The long-time couple have three children together: Isabelle, 10, Ace, seven, and Trixie, three. They married on 5 July 2008 after dating for three years. Prior to The Voice UK, former model Emma hosted Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

Matt reunited with his former bandmates in 2015 after a ten-year break, and the group released their fourth album in February. On Sunday, he posted in his Instagram Stories that they were playing at the Godiva Festival in Coventry later that day and encouraged fans to come and watch them – rain or shine. "Don't worry about the weather," he said, giving a reassuring wink to the camera, "it'll be cool."

