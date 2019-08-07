'It's finally happening': Strictly's Kevin Clifton makes exciting family announcement The ultimate Strictly collaboration!

Strictly Come Dancing fans can rejoice! Reigning show champion Kevin Clifton has revealed he will be teaming up with former winner, his sister Joanne Clifton, in the next production of Burn the Floor. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Kevin shared the news with his loyal fans and said: "It's FINALLY happening. The ultimate collaboration, Burn The Floor @burnthefloorofficial, Joanne Clifton @realjoanneclifton and Kevin Clifton."

The social video showed a sneak preview of what fans can expect to see in 2020 - with excitement building up. "Have booked tickets for Shrewsbury already! Bring it on! Although, sorry Kevin but looking forward to seeing Joanne in the flesh," wrote one follower, while another said: "This has got me even more excited. So glad we have tickets." A third post read: "Saw you @keviclifton this year in. Burn the Floor was AMAZING we said after we would love to see the great cast of dancers again & we've booked tickets again at Stevenage front row again & this time we get to see @realjoanneclifton too." [sic]

Over the past year, Kevin has been playing the lead role of Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, and has been having a wonderful time on stage. Many of his fans have gone to watch the show while it's been touring the UK, and Kevin has also been supported by his Strictly co-stars, who have also gone to see him perform. The star took a short break from the production while he starred in Burn the Floor, but is now back until Strictly kicks off again at the end of August. He will no doubt be hoping to lift the Glitterball trophy again after his success in the last series. Kevin not only went on to win Strictly with his celebrity dance partner Stacey Dooley, but he also found love with her too.

