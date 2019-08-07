Wayne Rooney reveals his family was the 'most important factor' following surprise decision He's coming home!

Wayne Rooney has revealed his children's education played a very important factor when it came to his decision to return to the UK. The professional footballer, 33, is set to leave the United States after one year and return to English football with Derby County as a player-coach. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday following his surprise move, the dad-of-four explained: "It is something we looked at, having four young boys and for my eldest boy (Kai) it is a crucial time with school."

Wayne and his wife Coleen Rooney will be returning to the UK

"It is the most important thing for me but it wasn't a decision solely on family," he added. "A few factors led to me coming back here." Wayne, who is married to Coleen Rooney, also confessed his hopes to follow former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard into management. "It is great to see [Frank] Lampard and [Steven] Gerrard going into management but it is something I have always wanted to do," he said. "It's great to see them with the opportunity. The last 15 to 20 years we haven't seen young English players getting opportunities. But my first aim is to play."

GALLERY: Coleen and Wayne Rooney's incredible family home

Wayne will finish the latest season with DC United before he heads to Derby in January. The sports star will join the second-tier side as a player-coach and will also work to obtain his coaching badges. The news comes shortly after Wayne celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with this wife, with whom he shares four sons; Kai, nine, Klay, six, Kit, three, and baby Cass, who was born in February 2018. "Happy Anniversary @coleen_rooney. 11 years today! Love you girl," Wayne wrote in the caption, while Coleen added: "11 years married!! Happy anniversary @waynerooney. It's been a journey... Ups and downs, highs and lows... but you know what... I love you x."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

MORE: Ben Foden marries new girlfriend after two weeks of dating - see photos